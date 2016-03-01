Local Faces competiton close today

Calling professionals, students, amateur photographers to join the next Intrepid competition, that it will be hold on March with the tittle of: Europe & Turkey. Show us Europe and Turkey as we’ve never seen them before. If you miss the Local Faces Competitions, you can’t miss this one. Make your best shot of your favorite city in Europe or your best shot to Cappadocia in Turkish and share with the world.

The Prize is $800 US worth of travel every month.

Don’t let pass the time! Register today and enter your photo.

