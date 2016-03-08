Experience a whole new world of artistic awesomeness at London photography exhibitions, so take a look to The Vogue 100: A century of Style. With the tittle of: “It is a celebration of the original glossy.”

British Vogue born in 1916 and since then British Vogue has always been more than a fashion mag. And this exhibition the goal is to show that is much more than a collection of pretty models in pretty clothes. It is more about the little details that make the difference.

The exhibition shows 280 prints from the Condé Nast archive and international collections have been shown together for the first time to tell the story of one of the most influential fashion magazines in the world.

This exhibition has been organised by the National Portrait Gallery, London in collaboration with British Vogue as part of the magazine’s centenary celebrations. The opening hours are: Mon-Wed, Sat, Sun 10am-6pm; Thu, Fri 10am-9pm. The prices are: 19 and 17,50 pounds.

