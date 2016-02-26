Sony Art awards shortlist 2016

The world Photographic Academy has announced 2016 shortlist.

The World Photographic Academy was created in 2007 and is a global platform on which photographers can promote their work and receive wider exposure and recognition.

The main point of this awards is not only the photos for each categories, it is more about create awareness and appreciation of photography as a form of art.

The World Photographic Academy host a wide range of industry and public events including:

Sony World Photography Awards , the world’s largest photography competition

Exhibitions , traveling the world with the winning and shortlisted images of the Sony World Photography Awards

Student Focus Programme , working with over 230 institutions worldwide to inspire the next generation of photographers

Photo Shanghai , Asia Pacific’s premier art fair dedicated to photography

Photo San Francisco, America’s new international art fair dedicated to photography

For this 2016 Sony World Photography Awards will run two different categories: Documentary and Art. So enjoy the shortlisted images from this professional competition and the wide different photograph styles.

The judges of the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards are judges from different parts of the world and across the photography industry. Here there are:

Sue Steward, Chair, Art Jury, Writer and Critic (UK). Karen Knorr, Art Jury Photographer and Professor, University for the Creative Arts (US/UK). Jean Jacques Naudet, Art Jury Editorial Director, L’Oeil de la Photographie (France). Mariko Takeuchi, Art Jury Photography Critic, Curator and Associate Professor of Kyoto University of Art and Design (Japan). Julien Jourdes, Documentary Jury Co-Founder & Coo, Blink.la (US)

You can see the winners at the prestigious Somerset House, London from 22nd April – 8th May. Tickets available from April 22-1016.

