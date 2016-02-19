Art and Photo Competiton

For all, who are interested in participate in any of art and photo competition events, here there are some great events, which are open at the moment in Australia.



The Mornington Peninsula Regional Gallery: It opens the door in 1971, since then it become one of the Australia’s leading regional galleries, renowned for its exhibition program of Australian and international art. There, it is running The National Works On Paper, one of Australia’s most prestigious acquisitive awards, their goal is to support and promote contemporary Australian artists working on or with paper. http://mprg.mornpen.vic.gov.au/ABOUT_US/National_Works_on_Paper Head on Photo Festival: It is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the work of photographers at all stages of career, encouraging excellence and innovation, making photography accessibl e to all and raising awareness of important issues through photography. The main activities of the Foundation are Head On Photo Festival and Head On Awards (Portrait, Landscape, Mobile and Student photographic prizes) and collaborative projects. There are 13 judges and 150 finalist. https://www.headon.com.au/awards/

3. The Kirribili Centre: The Kirribilli Centre was established in 1975, there are hosting a series of events, parties, markets and competitions. For celebrating his 40th anniversary, they are running an art competition with a prize of $3,000.The competition will be judge by renowned artist Peter Browne, and the winner will be announced on the Friday night of the exhibition weekend. Artwork will be available for sale over the weekend period. http://www.thekirribillicentre.org/40the-anniversary/2015/11/2/40th-anniversary-art-prize

4. Contemporary small Sculpture Award: Deakin University Contemporary Small Sculpture Award are encouraging you to submit your sculpture and be part of the growing number of artists who have been selected as finalists, and/or winners of the $10 000 acquisitive prize. This year they will again be having a People’s Choice Award where the sculpture selected most popular by visitors to the gallery receives $1000. http://www.deakin.edu.au/about-deakin/administrative-divisions/advancement/art-gallery/small-sculpture-award

