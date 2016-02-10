February 10, 2016Team Photo Art

Ben Jupiter Public Award

Don’t miss the Full Circle Ben Juniper public Choice Award, which it is close in 49 days
at Margaret River Gallery. The Margaret River Gallery is a space, which displays contemporary fine art, where you can find pieces of art in Jewellery, hand crafted artisan in ceramics or small sculptures and glasses including Pot Glass.

The Artist who exhibits is Ben Jupiter, he has been recognized for his sculptural works, now moving to exhibit his painting work with a wonderful sense of colour and texture.

lge_Ben_Juniper.d4b3ffa4-b745-11d4-efcb-546862ee0830.IN_THE_CLUB.jpg

It is a great opportunity to see his artwork and vote for your favorite painting, with the chance to win $200 voucher and a selection of voyager Estate sparkling wines. Hurry up, the competition closes on March 03, 2016.

