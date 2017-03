We are big fans of not letting your images disappear into a hard drive, the creators of the ‘Recently’ app have come up with an interesting way of ensuring your memories are recorded by sending you a magazine of your camera roll every month.

When you launch the app ‘Recently’ will show your 100 most recent photographs. You can organise or delete before pressing ‘Upload’ to have your images sent off and printed as a journal style magazine.

If you are interested in trying ‘ Recently ’, the service costs $8.99 per month.

Advertisements