‘Full Circle’ by Ben Juniper Public Choice Award

Vote for your favourite painting or print in the current ‘Full Circle’ exhibition by Ben Juniper now on in the Margaret River Gallery and continuing at Voyager Estate. Then tell us why you like it, for the chance to win a $200 voucher.

To enter visit the Public Choice Award Gallery and scroll through the pieces, when you’ve found your favourite simply hit the ‘vote for this artwork’ button to complete your vote.

 

 

