August 31, 2015Team Photo Art

Superman… The Drone Version

Here’s a fun little story to get you week started, going viral on the internet at the moment is this 30second video capturing ‘superman’ flying over Victoria Park in London strapped to a DJI Phantom 3 drone.

It’s creator Barry Craig, who is also a very talented retoucher (and friend of ours!), posted the video a few days ago with the caption “I duct-taped a Superman figure to my Phantom 3 and flew it over Victoria Park. Glorious!”.

Since then the video has been picked up by Gizmodo, Upworthy, CNN, ABC, and has almost 250K views as of this writing. Check it out below…

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s