Superman… The Drone Version

Here’s a fun little story to get you week started, going viral on the internet at the moment is this 30second video capturing ‘superman’ flying over Victoria Park in London strapped to a DJI Phantom 3 drone.

It’s creator Barry Craig, who is also a very talented retoucher (and friend of ours!), posted the video a few days ago with the caption “I duct-taped a Superman figure to my Phantom 3 and flew it over Victoria Park. Glorious!”.

Since then the video has been picked up by Gizmodo, Upworthy, CNN, ABC, and has almost 250K views as of this writing. Check it out below…



